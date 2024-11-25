Kansas vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Kansas has continued its late season heater, erasing a 1-6 start to the season to now 5-6 and one win away from bowl eligibility.
The Jayhawks have beaten three straight teams that had Big 12 title aspirations, and will now face one of the hottest in the league in Baylor, who stands 7-4 and has enjoyed a fantastic second half of the season with an emerging star in Sawyer Robertson at quarterback as well as running back Bryson Washington.
Both teams are entering with a ton of momentum, combining for an eight game winning streak.
Here’s our best bet on this battle of surging Big 12 clubs.
Kansas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: +1.5 (-110)
- Baylor: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas: +100
- Baylor: -120
Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas Record: 5-6
- Baylor Record: 7-4
Kansas vs. Baylor Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Devin Neal: The school leader in rushing yards showed why he has accumulated that kind of resume in the Jayhawks impressive win against Colorado. Neal totaled 287 yards on 41 touches with four touchdowns in the 37-21 victory. The leader of the Jayhawks top 10 run game, Neal will look to show out once again against another formidable Big 12 foe in Baylor.
Baylor
Sawyer Robertson: Robertson wasn’t starting at the beginning of the season for Baylor, but he has turned around the Bears season. He has passed for 2,316 yards with 26 total touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He has been dynamic in offensive coordinator Jake Spavital’s offense as the team has scored 28 or more in all but two Big 12 games that Robertson has played in.
Kansas vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
Both offenses are humming as each team is now inside the top third of the country in EPA/Play.
The Jayhawks have found its stride after a disastrous start to the season that features some poor late game variance, but the unit has been nails all season with the backfield of Jalon Daniels and Neal leading the way.
The team will face a formidable Baylor defense, but one that has some holes in it, including at limiting big plays, ranking outside the top 90 in both explosive pass and run rate.
Meanwhile, look for the Baylor offense to hit some big plays as well. The Kansas defense has been shaky against the run all season, and the Bears have found an elite back in Bryson Washington, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the last five games. KU ranks outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush this season and I’m sure this is where Baylor looks to attack to set up Robertson and the passing game.
This game can be a back-and-forth battle with both offenses possessing an advantage against the opposing defense, which leads me to the over below the key number of 61.
PICK: OVER 60.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.