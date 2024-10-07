Is Kareem Hunt Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs veteran running back Kareem Hunt does not carry an injury designation for Monday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints and is good to go despite a shoulder injury.
This is great news for the Chiefs, as they’re already down star playmakers Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice (both on injured reserve) ahead of this primetime matchup.
Hunt was signed by the Chiefs after Pacheco went down with a broken leg earlier this season, and he made his 2024 debut in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After Carson Steele lost a fumble early in the game, the Chiefs turned to Hunt as the primary back against Los Angeles.
The veteran carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards, adding two catches for 16 yards on three targets. He ended up playing 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps (28 total) touching the ball in 16 of the plays that he was on the field.
Can Hunt turn in a big game in Week 5 on Monday Night Football?
Here’s how oddsmakers are projecting him to play tonight.
Kareem Hunt Prop Bets for NFL Week 5 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 10.5 (Over -145/Under +105)
- Rushing Yards: 42.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +130/Under -170)
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +130
Hunt began his NFL career with the Chiefs, and it only took one week for him to return to the lead back role in Andy Reid’s offense.
There are plenty of ways to roll with Hunt – assuming he gets the early-down work over Steele – in Week 5.
First off, I love Hunt’s receiving yards prop, as he cleared it in just two catches last week.
Now, with Rice also out, Patrick Mahomes Mahomes may lean on familiar faces like Hunt and Travis Kelce in the passing game.
When it comes to the ground game, I’d rather take the OVER on Hunt’s rushing attempts than any other prop. Steele may get a chance to mix in for a few carries, but Hunt got the ball on the ground in 14 of the 28 snaps he played in Week 4 – a 50 percent clip.
If he’s anywhere near that in Week 5 – even if he only plays 50 percent of the team’s snaps – he should clear 10.5 carries.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
