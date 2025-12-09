Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Raptors)
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns missed the team's win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday with a calf injury, and his status for Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Toronto Raptors is up in the air.
Towns did practice on Monday, which gives him a chance to suit up after missing his first game of the 2025-26 season. Towns has been listed on the injury report in previous games this season, but he's suited up in all but one of them.
Officially, the Knicks have listed Towns as questionable for Tuesday night's game while Miles McBride and Pacome Dadiet are out. Towns may end up being a game-time decision for New York, although it won't have to play again for several days since the NBA Cup Semifinals are set for Saturday.
This season, Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. The All-Star big man is coming off a huge 2024-25 season where he earned his third All-NBA nod of his career.
With Towns' status up in the air for this matchup, here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Knicks in this NBA Cup showdown.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Raptors
Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-122)
If Towns is unable to play in this game, Brunson should carry a major load on the offensive end for New York.
The star guard attempted 23 shots and finished with 30 points against the Magic on Sunday, and he's cleared this total in six of his last 10 games since returning from an ankle injury. Brunson is averaging 28.0 points per game during that stretch and 28.0 points per game overall this season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range.
The Raptors did hold Brunson to just 6-for-19 shooting back on Nov. 30, but the volume was still there for the Knicks star. In fact, he's taken at least 14 shots in every game he's played in this season and 18 or more shots in 18 of his 21 appearances.
That gives him a terrific floor in this matchup.
