Kateřina Siniaková vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Kateřina Siniaková defeated Panna Udvardy in straight sets in the opening round at the Australian Open, and Amanda Anisimova also defeated Simona Waltert in straight sets. The two victors will now face off in the second set.

This will be the first time these two players have faced each other in their careers. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this second-round showdown.

Kateřina Siniaková vs. Amanda Anisimova Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Katerina Siniakova +239

Amanda Anisimova -314

Total

OVER 21.5 Games (-120)

UNDER 21.5 Games (-125)

Kateřina Siniaková vs. Amanda Anisimova

Date: January 22

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Kateřina Siniaková vs. Amanda Anisimova: History and How They Got Here

Kateřina Siniaková

Siniakova got past her first-round opponent in straight sets, and now she's advanced to the second round of singles at the Australian Open for the fourth time in her career. She has never advanced to the third round.

Siniakova is primarily a doubles player, having won the Australian Open doubles three of the past four years. She hasn't been able to find near the same level of success in singles, winning just 20% of her singles matches at this tournament.

Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova is looking to make it to her third straight Grand Slim final, but last year, she was eliminated in the second round at this tournament. She has yet to make it to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, but she clearly took a big step forward in her development in the second half of the 2025 season.

Kateřina Siniaková vs. Amanda Anisimova Best Bet to Place

I'm investing in Amanda Anisimova. Not only did she reach two straight Grand Slam finals last year, but she won the China Open in the fall, beating the likes of Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff along the way. She was also impressive at the WTA Finals, beating Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek before eventually losing in three sets to Aryna Sabalenka.

She should be able to cruise past Siniakova, who has always struggled at singles competition.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova -4.5 games (-115) via DraftKings

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!