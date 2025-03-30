Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Cavs)
The Los Angeles Clippers won't have star forward Kawhi Leonard in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Leonard (knee injury management) has been ruled out for the front end of a back-to-back. The Clippers face the Orlando Magic on Monday, and it's possible they view that matchup as a more winnable game than against the No. 1-seeded Cavs.
Los Angeles is an eight-point underdog without Kawhi on Sunday, but it has won eight of 10 games to get back into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
Here's how I'm betting on the Clippers in the prop market with Kawhi sidelined on Sunday.
Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Cavs With Kawhi Leonard Out
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Norman Powell has not scored the ball at a high rate since the All-Star break due to multiple injuries, but he could be in line for a ton of usage on Sunday with Kawhi out.
This season, Powell is averaging 24.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31 games without Kawhi in action. He has shot the ball too well (48.7 percent from the field, 42.4 percent from 3) in the 2024-25 season to pass up in a potentially No. 1 role in this offense.
