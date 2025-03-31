Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Magic)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was the front end of a back-to-back.
Leonard has not played in both ends of a back-to-back this season, so it was expected that he'd sit out against Cleveland or on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Since the two-time NBA Finals MVP already sat on Sunday, he is more likely to suit up on Monday in a crucial game for L.A. in the Western Conference standings.
The Clippers dropped from the No. 6 seed to the No. 8 seed on Sunday since they lost and both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves won. However, they could pick up half a game on those teams with a win on Monday night.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as road favorites in this matchup, a sign that Leonard should be good to go. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers currently favored by 2.5 points.
It'll be interesting to see if that line is moved once Los Angeles releases an injury report for tonight's matchup.
This story will be updated with Kawhi's official injury designation for Monday's game against Detroit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.