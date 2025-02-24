Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pistons)
Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard missed Sunday's loss against the Indiana Pacers due to a foot injury, and his status is up in the air for the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.
Since this is a back-to-back, Los Angeles has yet to release an injury report on Monday for this matchup. Leonard was listed with a foot injury on Sunday -- a different ailment from the knee injury that kept him out of the first few months of the season.
The Clippers are set as road favorites on Monday, a sign that Leonard or Norman Powell (who also missed Sunday's game) could suit up against the Pistons tonight. Detroit has won six games in a row, so this won't be an easy matchup for the Clippers, who are just one game up on the No. 7 seed in the West.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on Kawhi in the prop market if he plays on Feb. 24.
This story will be updated with Leonard's official status for Monday night's contest.
Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet for Clippers vs. Pistons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
If Kawhi Leonard suits up in this game, I think he’s undervalued at this number on Monday night.
Kawhi has played over 30 minutes in each of his last four games, and he’s picked up 25 points in back-to-back contests for Los Angeles. Over that four-game stretch, he’s attempted 16, nine, 19 and 22 shots, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
For some reason, Leonard is set below both Norman Powell and James Harden in the prop market against this Pistons team that allowed over 140 points on Sunday. This is a solid look if Kawhi ends up playing.
