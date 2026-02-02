Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been one of the best players in the Western Conference this season, and his strong play has helped L.A. get back in the mix for a playoff spot after a dreadful start to the campaign.

Leonard was in the lineup for the Clippers on Sunday night in a win over the Phoenix Suns, scoring 25 points on 9-of-20 shooting in just under 30 minutes of action. Now, Leonard's status is up in the air for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers since it is the second night of a back-to-back.

This season, Leonard has dealt with some lower-body injuries, missing three games in a row in late January. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has infamously been load managed in back-to-backs during his Clippers tenure, although he has played in both ends of a back-to-back three times already this season.

Oddsmakers at DrafKings seem to think there is a chance that Leonard suits up on Monday night, as the Clippers are 2.5-point favorites at home against Philadelphia.

If Kawhi plays, it would certainly be a boost to a Clippers team that is 19-16 when he is in the lineup and just 4-9 when he sits this season.

Leonard is averaging 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, and he's shot the ball extremely efficiently. He's knocking down 49.5 percent of his attempts from the field and 39.1 percent of his shots from 3.

Since this is a back-to-back for L.A., the team has yet to release an injury report in this matchup. So, Leonard is a true game-time decision as of Monday morning. If he ends up sitting, this line will likely shift in favor of Philly, which is expected to have Joel Embiid (probable) in action on Feb. 2.

This story will be updated with Leonard's official injury designation once the Clippers release a report on Monday.

