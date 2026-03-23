Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remains on the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle injury.

Leonard injured his ankle against the Sacramento Kings back on March 14, and he's missed two of the last four games for L.A. The Clippers have listed the star forward as questionable on Monday, a similar tag to the one he had before playing against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 18.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 23, 2026

The two-time NBA Finals MVP then missed the second game of a back-to-back against the Pelicans on March 19 before returning to action on March 21 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers have really struggled when Leonard is out of the lineup this season, going 4-12 in the 16 games that he's missed. The star forward can only miss one more game in the regular season to remain eligible for awards and All-NBA.

Despite that, oddsmakers have the Clippers favored by 13.5 points at home on Monday night. That's a sign that Leonard should be in the lineup, as the Clips lost games to New Orleans and San Antonio without him (and the Kings when he left early) over the last 10 days.

This season, Leonard is averaging 28.3 points. 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on him in the prop market on Monday.

Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-113)

This season, Leonard is taking a career-high 6.9 3-pointers per game, and he’s shooting an impressive percentage (38.7 percent) with the increased usage.

That makes him an interesting prop target on Monday against a Bucks team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Leonard has knocked down at least two shots from deep in each of his last six games, and he’s cleared this line in back-to-back games despite his ankle issue. The star forward is 9-for-15 from beyond the arc during this two-game stretch, making at least four 3-pointers in both games.

He should be able to get whatever he wants against a weak Bucks defense. Leonard and the Clippers need every win they can get to remain in a top eight spot in the West, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he looks to keep his hot shooting going on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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