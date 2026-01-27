Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Jazz)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed three games earlier this month with a knee contusion, but he has returned to play in each of the last two games.

Now, Leonard is listed as questionable on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles doesn't play again until Friday, so Leonard should be in a good spot to play in this matchup, especially since he's been questionable and played in each of the last two games.

Kawhi Leonard and Kris Dunn are both questionable tomorrow against the Jazz. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 27, 2026

The Clippers have kept Leonard on a minutes limit in recent games, playing him less than 26 minutes in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The star forward has still gotten up 19 and 17 shots in those games, so it's pretty clear that he's going to be the focal point of the offense whenever he's on the floor.

Oddsmakers seem to think that Leonard will suit up, as the Clippers are 8.5-point favorites on the road.

This season, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's coming off a 45-point game in his last meeting with the Jazz, but can he duplicate that showing on Tuesday?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Leonard -- as long as he plays -- in this Western Conference battle.

Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Jazz

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

All season long, I've been betting on Leonard's 3-point prop, as he's clearly made a conscious effort to shoot more often from deep.

Kawhi Leonard said Ty Lue didn’t believe he could get up 12 three-point attempts per game:



“When I told T-Lue that I’m gonna shoot 12 threes, he said ‘How?’ It was probably about December, I was like ‘You gon see.’”



Kawhi decided when the Clippers were in a slump that he needed… pic.twitter.com/t1FXl0ofZh — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 23, 2026

The Clippers star is averaging a career-high 2.9 made 3-pointers on 7.3 attempts per game while knocking down 39.7 percent of those attempts.

Now, he takes on a Utah team that is dead last in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. In his 45-point game against the Jazz earlier this month, Leonard was 6-for-16 from beyond the arc.

He's made at least three shots from deep in seven games this month, and he's averaging 3.2 3-pointers on 8.2 attempts per game over his last 20 appearances.

He should torch this weak Utah defense on Tuesday night.

