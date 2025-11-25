Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard returned to action on Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing several games with an ankle issue.
The Clippers star has been injured often during his time in Los Angeles, but he is not listed on the team's injury report and is expected to play on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in a crucial NBA Cup game.
Both the Lakers and Clippers are undefeated in Group Play, and they'll look to take command of the standings on Tuesday. The Lakers are off to a much better start overall than the Clippers, but the Clips are 3-4 when Leonard plays and 2-8 when he doesn't this season.
On Sunday, Leonard played just over 26 minutes against the Cavs, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. He's averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this seaon while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Clippers star in this rivalry matchup.
Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Lakers
Kawhi Leonard 2+ Steals (-101)
I'm backing Leonard on the defensive end in this game, as he likely won't play too many more minutes than he did in the loss to Cleveland on Sunday.
The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 2.6 steals per game this season, picking up at least two steals in four of his seven games. Now, he has a favorable matchup against a Lakers team that is allowing over nine opponent steals per game this season, ranking 25th in the NBA.
Leonard had three steals against the Cavs in less than 30 minutes of action, and I think this is a pretty favorable price (nearly even money) for him to hit his season average on Tuesday.
