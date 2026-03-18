Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pelicans)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the team's last game with an ankle injury, but it appears he has a chance to play on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Leonard suffered an ankle injury on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings, and it cost him Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. L.A. fell to just 4-11 in the games that the two-time NBA Finals MVP has missed, but the Clips did upgrade his status for Wednesday's game.

After he was listed as doubtful on Monday, Leonard is now questionable to play in the front end of a back-to-back against New Orleans. These teams will play again on Thursday night, so it's possible Leonard sits out one of the two games. Los Angeles has also listed star guard Darius Garland (toe) as questionable for tonight's matchup.

Leonard has been considered day-to-day with his ankle injury, and it seems that it's not serious now that he's questionable for this matchup. Leonard has played in a handful of back-to-backs this season, but the Clippers may be able to win both games against New Orleans even if he only suits up in one of them.

This season, the star forward is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, helping lead L.A. on a massive turnaround after a 6-21 start. The Clippers are now the No. 8 seed in the West and should lock up a play-in tournament spot at the very least this season.

With both Leonard and Garland up in the air for this game, I've decided to target one of them in the player prop market against New Orleans.

Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Pelicans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Garland has been lights out from beyond the arc over the last several games, making three or more shots from deep in five straight games since moving to the starting lineup.

Over that five-game stretch, Garland is shooting 48.9 percent from 3 on 9.0 attempts per game. He’s taken at least eight 3-pointers in all five games and has attempted 56 total 3-pointers in seven games as a Clipper.

Now, he takes on a New Orleans team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, making this an ideal matchup for the Clippers guard.

If he suits up on Wednesday, Garland is a must bet in this market now that he’s pushed his season-long 3-point percentage to 38.6 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.