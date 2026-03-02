Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Warriors)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 26 with an ankle injury, but he returned to action on March 1, scoring 23 points in a 20-point blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, Leonard and the Clippers have a quick turnaround on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Leonard has played in several back-to-backs this season, but his recent ankle ailment has put his status into question for this matchup.

Golden State has ruled Steph Curry (knee) out for this game, yet the Clippers are just 1.5-point road favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Since L.A. has yet to release an injury report for this game, it appears that the betting market is bracing for the possibility that Leonard is at least questionable for tonight's contest.

The Clippers have been a different team when Kawhi plays compared to when he doesn't this season. In the 14 games that the two-time NBA Finals MVP has missed, L.A. is just 4-10, but it is three games over .500 when he's in the lineup.

The All-Star forward is having one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Leonard did play in a back-to-back on Feb. 19-20, and he's played in both ends of a back-to-back six times in the 2025-26 season. Since he played less than 30 minutes in Sunday's win, there certainly is a chance that Leonard will play on Monday, as long as his ankle injury didn't pop up again after the game.

This story will be updated when the Clippers release their injury report this afternoon and reveal Leonard's official status.

