Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is set to miss his 15th game of the 2025-26 season on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard left Saturday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings with an ankle injury, and he's officially listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup with one of his former teams. So, barring a mid-day upgrade, Leonard is going to sit tonight.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed doubtful for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 16, 2026

The Clippers' playoff odds haven't taken a hit with Leonard's injury, but things could change in a hurry if he misses several games. Leonard can only sit out three more games this season if he wants to remain eligible for All-NBA and other awards.

Oddsmakers have moved the odds for the Clippers' matchup with the Spurs in a big way, as DraftKings Sportsbook has Los Angeles as an 8.5-point underdog on Monday. This makes sense, as the Clips are just 4-10 in the games that Kawhi has missed and 30-23 when he's in the lineup this season.

Los Angeles does have a nice cushion for the No. 8 seed in the West, entering Monday's action with a two-game lead over the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors. Still, if Leonard misses more than just one game, the Clippers could find themselves back in the No. 9 or No. 10 conversation in the standings.

After a 6-21 start, Los Angeles has completely flipped the script this season behind some awesome play from Leonard. The star forward is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. He's likely a lock for an All-NBA team if he can reach the 65-game threshold this season.

The Clippers have Tuesday of, but they play a back-to-back against New Orleans on Wednesday and Thursday. It'll be interesting if Leonard is able to suit up for one -- or both -- of those games after going down on Saturday. It is a bit of a positive sign that he's doubtful and not immediately ruled out for Monday's matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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