Is Kayshon Boutte Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is set to miss his second game in a row due to a hamstring injury.
Boutte was limited in practice ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the New York Jets, but he's officially been ruled out in Week 11.
Boutte suffered the injury on Nov. 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, and he was limited to just 18 snaps in that game and did not catch a pass. The former sixth-round pick has been a big-play threat for the Patriots this season, catching 23 of his 31 targets for 431 yards and five scores.
New England and quarterback Drake Maye will likely lean on Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas and others at receiver in Week 11.
Here's a look at my favorite prop for this matchup with Boutte out.
Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Jets With Kayshon Boutte Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+125)
After not finding the end zone for seven straight weeks to open the 2025 season, Patriots No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs has scored in three games in a row.
Diggs has only played 55.6 percent of the snaps this season for New England, but he’s been targeted 61 times by Maye, reeling in 50 passes for 554 yards. He should be heavily involved on a short week, especially since Boutte is out.
New England has 19 passing scores this season, and the Jets have allowed 17 passing scores overall and traded away No. 1 corner Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. That makes Diggs an extremely attractive target at this price on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.