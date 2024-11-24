Is Keenan Allen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen was added to the injury report this week with an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Despite the questionable tag, Allen expects to suit up in this matchup. The veteran receiver missed time earlier this season with an injury, but he’s played in each of the team’s last seven games.
On the season, Allen has just 30 catches on 56 targets for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago’s offense has struggled at times, and Allen has yet to top 50 receiving yards in a single game in 2024.
Does that change against a tough Minnesota defense on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of Allen’s prop bets – including how to wager on him – in Week 12.
Best Keenan Allen Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Vikings
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +126/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +340
Both of Allen’s touchdowns came in the same game, and he’s only cleared 4.5 receptions in two of his eight appearances in the 2024 campaign.
So, both of those props are tough sells for any bettors against a Vikings defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
If you are looking to bet on Allen, his receiving yards OVER may be the safest pick. Allen has 38 or more receiving yards in four of his last five games, putting up 41 or more in three of them.
There isn’t a huge discrepancy, but Allen is commanding seven targets per game and averaging just under four receptions. He should be in the mix to clear this prop – especially if the Bears fall behind and lean on their passing game in the second half.
