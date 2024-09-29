Is Keenan Allen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Rams vs. Bears)
Caleb Williams the Chicago Bears will get a key piece of their offense back on Sunday, as receiver Keenan Allen (questionable, heel) is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
After playing in the Bears’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans, Allen has missed the last two games.
In his absence, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet had big games in Week 3 for the Bears, and Odunze saw his snap count increase in a big way in both Week 2 and Week 3 compared to his usage in Week 1.
With Allen back, Williams will have yet another weapon on the outside as the Bears look to get their offense going this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the veteran receiver’s prop bets for this Week 4 clash.
Keenan Allen Prop Bets for Rams vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -175/Under +135)
- Receiving Yards: 42.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +310
One thing bettors need to be aware of in this matchup is that Allen may not play every snap – even though he’ll likely be targeted a lot.
The Bears receiver played just 68 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 1 – less than DJ Moore and Odunze – but he was targeted 11 times by Williams.
It didn’t lead to a big day – Allen had just four catches for 29 yards in Week 1 – but the Bears’ passing offense had its best day of the season in Week 3.
So, Allen could be walking into a much better situation in Week 4.
If anything, Allen’s receptions prop appears to be the best target today after he received 11 looks in Week 1.
At just 3.5, Allen has already cleared this receptions number in his lone game this season, and he won’t need a huge target share again to go over this number.
Until we see what the Bears offense looks like fully healthy, it’s wise to be cautious when betting on their player props.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.