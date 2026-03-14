Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds for CUSA Championship Final

Neither Louisiana Tech nor Kennesaw State was in the top two of the CUSA this season, yet here these two teams are, competing in the conference championship game with a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Louisiana Tech won the first regular-season game against Kennesaw State back on January 23, but the Owls got their revenge on February 21. Saturday's rubber match is now going to be for all the marbles.

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kennesaw State -2.5 (-102)

Louisiana Tech +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Kennesaw State -134

Louisiana Tech +112

Total

OVER 150.5 (-110)

UNDER 150.5 (-110)

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 14

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Propst Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Kennesaw State Record: 20-13 (10-10 in CUSA)

Louisiana Tech Record: 20-13 (10-10 in CUSA)

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 13-16-1 ATS this season

The UNDER is 15-14-1 in Kennesaw State games this season

Louisiana Tech is 17-12 ATS this season

The OVER is 15-14-1 in Louisiana Tech games this season

Kennesesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Key Player to Watch

AJ Bates, G - Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

AJ Bates has carried this Louisiana Tech team all the way to the final. He scored 29 points in the quarterfinal against Middle Tennessee, and then put up 27 points in the semifinal against Missouri State. If he has another performance like that in the final, Louisiana Tech is going to be tough to beat.

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick

Louisiana Tech has been a great defensive team all season long, currently ranking 53rd in the country in defensive efficiency, but the Bulldogs struggled offensively. So far in the tournament, AJ Bates has taken the offense into his own hands, and it's worked wonders.

If they can continue to play shutdown defense and let Bates cook. Louisiana Tech will have the perfect combination to win Saturday's final. Bates and the rest of the Bulldogs' roster will get to face a Kennesaw State team that ranks just 164th in the country in defensive efficiency, so there's no reason they can't keep the hot streak up.

Pick: Louisiana Tech +2.5 (-120)

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