Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Off of arguably the biggest upset of the 2024 college football season, Kennesaw State is back in action on Wednesday night to face Western Kentucky in Conference USA action.
The Owls scored its first FBS win last week in stunning fashion as nearly four touchdown underdogs against defending Conference USA champions Liberty, but the team is massive underdogs in mid-week action against Western Kentucky, who has plans of contending for the league title this season. Can Kennesaw prove last week wasn’t a fluke?
Here’s our betting preview.
Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kennesaw State: +1.5 (-115)
- Western Kentucky: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Kennesaw State: -108
- Western Kentucky: -111
Total: 63.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Houchens Industries- L.T. Smith Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kennesaw State Record: 1-6
- Liberty Record: 5-2
Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Kennesaw State
Davis Bryson: Bryson had the best game of his career last week, completing 16-of-20 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown pass. While he has struggled for much of the season, Bryson kept the Owls offense on schedule and played the field position game against Liberty’s potent offense.
Western Kentucky
Caden Veltkamp: The Hilltoppers quarterback has been fantastic since stepping in in Week 3. The quarterback has passed for more than 230 yards in each game, going 4-1 in those games while compiling 19 total touchdowns and five interceptions.
Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction and Pick
While Kennesaw State has plenty of flaws on its team, the Owls are 133rd in net EPA/Play and 132nd in net yards per play, the team has shown an ability to keep games competitive in league play.
The team stayed close to Middle Tennessee State, losing by nine and is now off a tremendous upset victory. The team’s offense is limited, but the defense ranks top 40 in limiting explosive passes, a staple of the WKU air-raid offense.
I believe Western Kentucky is somewhat overrated in the market, 6-1 against the spread this season, but overall outside the top 80 in net yards per play and EPA/Play.
At a spread of more than three touchdowns, I’m interested in taking the points with the Owls, who will try to shorten the game and limit the amount of possessions for each team.
PICK: Kennesaw State +24
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.