Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III missed some practice time early in the week, but he's off the injury report and expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Walker has appeared in all 11 of Seattle's games this season, carrying the ball 147 times for 677 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 17 of his 19 targets for 157 yards.
While Walker has been in a timeshare with Zach Charbonnet, both backs have been effective pieces for a Seattle team that is looking to prove that is a Super Bowl contender this season.
Oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as massive favorites at home on Sunday, which could lead to a positive game script for Walker and this running game.
Best Kenneth Walker III Prop Bet vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kenneth Walker III OVER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-133)
The Seahawks are double-digit favorites on Sunday, so I wouldn't be shocked if they end up working the clock in the second half of this matchup.
Walker has carried the ball 16 or more times on four occasions this season, including the team's 31-point win over the New Orleans Saints. While I don't think this game will be that lopsided I do expect the Seahawks to win pretty easily.
So, I don't mind Walker in this market, especially since he played a season-high 62.5 percent of the Seahawks' snaps in Week 12. Walker has at least 10 carries in every game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
