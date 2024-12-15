Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was listed as questionable and then downgraded to out in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.
Now, he’s listed as doubtful for Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Walker won’t be easy to replace on Sunday night. This season, he already has seven rushing scores and 524 yards in 10 games. He has struggled with his efficiency, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
Last week, Zach Charbonnet filled in for Walker for the third time this season as the starter, and he had a monster game, rushing for 134 yards and two scores on 22 carries while catching all seven of his targets for 59 yards.
Given Charbonnet’s ability to carry this backfield when Walker sits, it makes sense that Seattle may want to play things safe with its star running back.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this Seattle running game in Week 15.
Best Seahawks Rushing Props for Week 15 vs. Packers
Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (-130)
With Charbonnet set to take on a full workload in this backfield again after scoring twice in Week 14, he should find the end zone again on Sunday.
The Packers have given up 11 rushing scores this season, but Charbonnet has also been heavily involved as a receiver, catching 17 passes in his three starts for Walker this season.
Walker has been a touchdown machine himself, scoring eight times in the 2024 campaign. Given how much the Seahawks rely on their running backs, I expect Charbonnet to hit paydirt on Sunday Night Football.
