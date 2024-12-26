Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Bears)
The Seattle Seahawks will be without a key piece of their offense in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.
Running back Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out with an ankle injury, just one week after he had returned from a two-game absence due to a calf injury.
It’s been a tough season for Walker in the injury department, as he’s missed four games already. Overall, Walker has carried the ball 153 times for 573 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and seven rushing scores. He’s also been a valuable piece in the passing game, catching 46 of his 53 targets for 299 yards and a score.
Seattle is favored on the road in this matchup, and luckily it has a great replacement for Walker in former second-round pick Zach Charbonnet. So far this season, Charbonnet is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has scored eight rushing touchdowns in 15 games.
Here’s how to bet on the Seattle running game with Walker sitting out on Thursday night.
Best Zach Charbonnet Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zach Charbonnet OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
This is a terrific matchup for the Seahawks running back, as the Bears enter this week allowing 4.7 yards per carry on the season while ranking 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense.
Not only that, but the Bears have also allowed 18 rushing touchdowns in the 2024 campaign – although oddsmakers have set Charbonnet at -195 to find the end zone tonight.
I love the rushing yards prop for Charbonnet, as Chicago has given up the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL this season. The former second-round pick has been great in his starts for Seattle, rushing for 54, 134, 91 and 38 yards in those four games. He ended up with just 54 yards in his last start due to a negative game script against Green Bay.
If you don’t want to lay the juice on Charbonnet to score (I wouldn’t want to either), his rushing yards prop is the way to go on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.