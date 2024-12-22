Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has missed the team's last two games with a calf injury, but he is expected to play in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle did not list Walker on its final injury report.
This is great news for the Seahawks, who have lost the lead in the NFC West heading into Week 16. Seattle has relied on backup Zach Charbonnet the last two weeks, and he’s found the end zone in both games, filling in admirably for Walker.
So, how will the Seahawks split this backfield in Week 16?
In the 2024 season, Walker has 145 carries for 542 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and seven scores, adding 271 yards through the air and another touchdown.
One could argue that Charbonnet has been the more efficient back, but it’s hard to see the Seahawks going completely away from Walker in Week 16.
Here’s a breakdown of the prop bets for Walker in Week 16 vs. Minnesota.
Best Kenneth Walker III Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 20.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
So far this season, Minnesota ranks No. 4 in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.9), so it may be tough sledding for Walker and this Seahawks offense on the ground.
I’m going to fade Walker in this rushing yards prop, as I wouldn’t be shocked to see a more even split with Charbonnet this week – especially with the veteran coming off a two-week absence.
Through 10 games, Walker has failed to clear 53.5 rushing yards six times, and he’s averaging a career-low when it comes to yards per carry and attempts per game.
If Charbonnet eats into that workload at all, I don’t see Walker shredding one of the best run defenses in football.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.