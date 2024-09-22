Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Seahawks)
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second consecutive week as he deals with an oblique injury.
Seattle listed Walker as doubtful for the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
On the bright side for Seahawks fans (and Walker’s fantasy owners), Seattle is optimistic that he will return to action in Week 4.
With Walker expected to be out, Zach Charbonnet immediately turns to be the focus player in the prop market. Last week, Charbonnet played 96 percent of the snaps for the Seahawks in their overtime win against the New England Patriots.
Here’s how to wager on him in the prop market in Week 3.
Zach Charbonnet Player Props for Week 3 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Attempts: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rushing Yards: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 22.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -145
There are a few ways that I think bettors can target Charbonnet in this matchup, starting with his receiving yards.
The Dolphins have only allowed five receptions from running backs this season, but they did give up a 17-yard touchdown catch to James Cook in a blowout loss in Week 2. Buffalo didn’t need to throw the ball much in that game, so Miami got off the hook with a lower number of receptions allowed.
Still, Charbonnet has 29 and 31 receiving yards in his first two weeks despite playing behind Walker in Week 1.
Last week, he was targeted five times, catching all of them for 31 yards. On the season, Charbonnet has been targeted eight times by Geno Smith, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he has a big role in the passing game this week.
The other way to bet on Charbonnet is for him to score a touchdown.
The Dolphins allowed three scores to Cook in Week 2 and one to Travis Etienne in Week 1, and Charbonnet has found the end zone in both of his games in 2024.
The Seahawks running back handled 19 touches (14 carries, five receptions) with Walker out last week, and that was a game where Seattle had two receivers eclipse the 100-yard mark.
Don’t be shocked if Charbonnet receives a massive workload – and gets into the end zone – on Sunday.
