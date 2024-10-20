Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Falcons)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was downgraded to questionable for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons with an illness on Saturday.
Walker’s status appears to truly be up in the air after the late-week downgrade, and it could set up a big role for Zach Charbonnet in the Seattle offense if Walker is unable to go.
Looking at the prop market for this game, Walker is still listed at 68.5 rushing yards and at -140 odds to score a touchdown.
So, it appears that Vegas believes that the Seattle running back will suit up in this matchup despite his illness.
Walker has already missed time in 2024 due to an oblique injury, but he’s been extremely effective when healthy, rushing for 234 yards and five scores on 51 carries (4.6 yards per attempt).
Atlanta has been pretty solid against the run – allowing just 4.4 yards per carry – so Walker may not be a surefire target in the prop market, especially since he’s only cleared this rushing yards prop in two of his four games.
Bettors should wait for Walker to officially be ruled in before making a decision on his props. Even if he plays, there could be some risk that he leaves the game early due to his illness.
