Kentucky Derby Odds, Post Positions and Horses (Who is Favored to Win in 2025)

Citizen Bull is set at 20-1 to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
It's Kentucky Derby week! The pole positions have been set and we now have odds for this weekend's big race.

Let's take a look at the full list of horses, their odds, and their pole position for the 2025 edition of The Run for the Roses:

Kentucky Derby Odds and Pole Positions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Horse

Odds

Pole Position

Journalism

+300

No. 8

Sovereignty

+500

No. 18

Sandman

+600

No. 17

Burnham Square

+1200

No. 9

Rodriguez

+1200

No. 4

Luxor Cafe

+1500

No. 7

Citizen Bull

+2000

No. 1

Grande

+2000

No. 10

East Avenue

+2000

No. 12

Publisher

+2000

No. 13

Tiztastic

+2000

No. 14

Neoequos

+3000

No. 2

Final Gambit

+3000

No. 3

American Promise

+3000

No. 5

Admire Daytona

+3000

No. 6

Flying Mohawk

+3000

No. 11

Render Judgement

+3000

No. 15

Coal Battle

+3000

No. 16

Chunk of Golf

+3000

No. 19

Owen Almighty

+3000

No. 20

Journalism Set as Betting Favorite

The No. 8 horse, Journalism, is set as the betting favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Michael W. McCarthy, Journalism i coming into the Kentucky Derby off four-straight wins with its latest coming at the 2025 Santa Anita Derby on April 5.

Since its inception, 10 winners from the Santa Anita Derby have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. Justify in 2018 was the most recent horse to achieve that feat.

