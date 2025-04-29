Kentucky Derby Odds, Post Positions and Horses (Who is Favored to Win in 2025)
It's Kentucky Derby week! The pole positions have been set and we now have odds for this weekend's big race.
Let's take a look at the full list of horses, their odds, and their pole position for the 2025 edition of The Run for the Roses:
Kentucky Derby Odds and Pole Positions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Horse
Odds
Pole Position
Journalism
+300
No. 8
Sovereignty
+500
No. 18
Sandman
+600
No. 17
Burnham Square
+1200
No. 9
Rodriguez
+1200
No. 4
Luxor Cafe
+1500
No. 7
Citizen Bull
+2000
No. 1
Grande
+2000
No. 10
East Avenue
+2000
No. 12
Publisher
+2000
No. 13
Tiztastic
+2000
No. 14
Neoequos
+3000
No. 2
Final Gambit
+3000
No. 3
American Promise
+3000
No. 5
Admire Daytona
+3000
No. 6
Flying Mohawk
+3000
No. 11
Render Judgement
+3000
No. 15
Coal Battle
+3000
No. 16
Chunk of Golf
+3000
No. 19
Owen Almighty
+3000
No. 20
Journalism Set as Betting Favorite
The No. 8 horse, Journalism, is set as the betting favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Michael W. McCarthy, Journalism i coming into the Kentucky Derby off four-straight wins with its latest coming at the 2025 Santa Anita Derby on April 5.
Since its inception, 10 winners from the Santa Anita Derby have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. Justify in 2018 was the most recent horse to achieve that feat.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
