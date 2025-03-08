Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, March 8
Kentucky and Missouri will look to head into the postseason on a high note with a season finale victory against one another on Saturday ahead of the SEC Tournament next weekend.
Both teams have been up-and-down all season and shoo-in’s for the NCAA Tournament, but each team will look to find consistency ahead of the business portion of the season. Which team can we count on, if either, on Saturday?
Let’s get you set for this Saturday showdown.
Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +5.5 (-105)
- Missouri: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +172
- Missouri: -210
Total: 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 20-10
- Missouri Record: 21-9
Kentucky vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Otega Oweh: Amidst injuries across the roster, Oweh has come on strong in SEC play. He has been a blur with the ball in his hands, evident in his 28 points against Oklahoma a couple of games back in which the Wildcats rallied late to win on the road. He will look to keep UK on track on the road on Saturday.
Missouri
Mark Mitchell: The Duke transfer has fit in nicely in Dennis Gates’ system, one of the most imposing frontcourt players in the SEC. At 6’9”, Mitchell is incredibly physical as he is second in the conference in free throw rate, which is impactful against the Kentucky interior defense that has struggled to contain opponents in conference play.
Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Even with a total this high, my preference is to go over between these two teams considering I don’t trust either defense to slow down the opposing offense.
Let’s start with Missouri’s offense, which should dominate at the rim against Kentucky’s poor interior defense that is last in SEC play in two-point field goal rate while also having a below average opponent free throw rate. In a game that should feature plenty of possessions, the Tigers ability to impose its will with the league’s highest free throw rate will be a reliable offense.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s offense has been slowed down by essentially nobody in SEC play, even with injuries to the likes of Jaxon Robinson and Lamont Butler recently. The team is second in effective field goal percentage in SEC play, which should have a leg up on a Missouri team that has allowed four of its last five opponents to score 90 or more points.
The total is sky high, but it’s warranted. I’m going over on Saturday.
PICK: OVER 170.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.