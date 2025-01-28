Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 28
Tennessee couldn’t take down SEC front runner Auburn on the road, but the team must quickly turn its attention as Kentucky heads to Knoxville on Tuesday night.
The Vols will enter this one as considerable favorites against the Wildcats, who continue to struggle on defense which has led to disheartening losses including over the weekend at Vanderbilt. While first year head coach Mark Pope has the offense humming, the team’s defense continues to be its Achilles heel.
Can UK keep up as big underdogs? Or will Tennessee run away and blowout its opponent on its home floor?
Here’s how to bet on this SEC showdown!
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +8.5 (-110)
- Tennessee: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +300
- Tennessee: -385
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 14-5
- Tennessee Record: 17-3
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Otega Oweh: The Oklahoma transfer is playing at a high level, scoring 21 in each of the last two games as a downhill threat in the Wildcats motion based offense. While both games were losses for Kentucky, the emergence of Oweh as a downhill force is a pleasant development for the long-term viability of the team’s offense.
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier: The Vols impact transfer continued his slide in SEC play. Lanier shot below 30% in the team’s defensive minded loss at Auburn, 53-51, finishing the game with only 10 points and two rebounds. Tennessee needs Lanier to find his form as a high level scorer as the team tries to win a National Championship.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
This is a clash of strength on strength with Tennessee’s national best defense according to KenPom against Kentucky, which checks in fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency.
The Wildcats offense revolves around its elite shot making, but also its elite ability to move the ball through off-ball movement. The Wildcats rank top 50 in the country in assist rate that helps unlock this offense that is 23rd in effective field goal percentage.
The offense has bucket getters, but not in self-creation situations, which is what Tennessee does a great job of doing, ranking 34th in the country in assist rate allowed on defense. The defense does a fantastic job of shutting off the interior and forcing teams to shoot contested shots from the perimeter.
Tennessee’s defense also does a great job of making teams work for the best shot, 353rd in average length of possession on defense.
On the other side of the floor, Tennessee’s offense has struggled in SEC play, 13th in league play in effective field goal percentage and struggling to initiate its offense and generate easy buckets and free throw attempts.
The Vols make their mark on the defensive side of the floor, and I believe that’s the difference in this one.
I’ll back the under on Tuesday night as Tennessee still sputters on offense but keeps a lid on this explosive Kentucky offense.
PICK: UNDER 148.5
