Is Keon Coleman Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman is listed as questionable for the team’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.
Coleman has missed the Bills’ last two games with a wrist injury, but it appears he’s made some progress in his recovery.
Still, the rookie receiver remains a game-time decision ahead of Sunday night's contest.
With Coleman still banged up, he may not be the best player to target in the prop market in Week 13. On the season, Coleman has 22 catches for 417 yards and three scores.
Best Khalil Shakir Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +105/Under 135)
- Receiving Yards: 54.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +205
Even if Coleman plays in Week 13, I think Bills receiver Khalil Shakir is the player to bet on in this matchup.
Over the last five weeks, Josh Allen has looked to Shakir as the No. 1 target in this offense, targeting him 45 times, leading to 36 catches and 350 receiving yards for the veteran.
Shakir has at least six catches and 50 yards in every one of those games. While Coleman (if active) could eat into that workload, Shakir appears to have a pretty clear role in the Buffalo offense.
He’s also played over 70 percent of the team’s snaps in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
