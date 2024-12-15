Is Keon Coleman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Lions)
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has missed the team’s last four games with a wrist injury, and he is not listed as on the injury report for Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
Coleman was questionable in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, but he ended up getting ruled out. The Bills wanted to give the rookie more time to get healthy, but they ended up dropping last week’s game.
Coleman returned to full practice earlier this week, a sign that he is going to play on Sunday without many limitations.
This season, Coleman has 22 catches on 36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been an up-and-down player in the Bills offense, posting four games (out of nine) with one or fewer receptions.
Here’s a breakdown of how to wager on Buffalo’s receivers in the prop market in Week 15.
Best Buffalo Bills Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Lions
Even if Coleman plays – and plays his normal role – in Week 15, Khalil Shakir is the clear top option in the passing game for Buffalo.
Coleman has four games where he only has one catch – or less – so it’s hard to trust him in any prop market, especially against Detroit’s elite defense.
However, Shakir has at least 50 receiving yards in six of his last seven games, and he’s been targeted 60 times over that stretch, receiving at least seven looks in every game.
If the Bills fall behind in this one – they are road underdogs – Shakir should be looked to a ton to move the chains for Josh Allen and this offense.
