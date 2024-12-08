Is Keon Coleman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Rams)
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has missed the team’s last three games with a wrist injury, and he is listed as questionable for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Coleman is a true game-time decision on Sunday.
Coleman was questionable in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers, but he ended up getting ruled out. The Bills wanted to give the rookie more time to get healthy, and at 10-2, the Bills don’t have an incentive to rush him back into action.
This season, Coleman has 22 catches on 36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been an up-and-down player in the Bills offense, posting four games (out of nine) with one or fewer receptions.
Here’s a breakdown of how to wager on Buffalo’s receivers in the prop market in Week 14.
Best Buffalo Bills Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Khalil Shakir OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
Bills wideout Khalil Shakir has been the most consistent receiving option in this offense this season, catching 60 of his 73 targets for 629 yards and a pair of scores.
Buffalo is 10-1 when Shakir suits up, and he’s picked up 57 or more receiving yards in six games already this season.
While Coleman potentially returning could cut into Shakir’s workload, he’s been targeted at least seven times in each of his last six games. I’m all about Shakir leading the way against a Rams defense that is 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.