Is Keon Coleman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman is listed as out for Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a wrist injury.
The Bills rookie also missed the team’s Week 10 game, and his absence against the Chiefs is certainly a big blow to a Buffalo offense that is also down tight end Dalton Kincaid.
So far this season, Coleman has 22 receptions for 417 yards and three scores, so the Bills need someone to step up to replace his production in Week 11.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for this week in the Bills’ passing game.
Best Amari Cooper Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +150
If you’re looking to bet on a Bills pass catcher this week, it appears Amari Cooper (questionable, wrist) is ready to return, making him a great target on Sunday.
In two games in Buffalo, Cooper has four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and one catch for three yards.
He’ll need to have a big game on Sunday if the Bills want to pull off the upset, and he should get plenty of targets since Kincaid and Coleman are sidelined.
Cooper is a solid bet to go OVER 42.5 receiving yards, even against a tough Kansas City defense. There’s a chance that the Bills fall behind in this game, which would mean that Josh Allen has to air the ball out more.
In his first game as a Bill, Cooper had five targets, four receptions and 66 yards despite playing just 35 percent of the team’s snaps. He should have a bigger role than that on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.