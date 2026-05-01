Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 6)

Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant has played in just one game in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers as he's dealt with ankle and knee injuries.

Now, ahead of a crucial Game 6, Durant has bene upgraded from out to doubtful for Houston. Still, the star forward is not expected to suit up on Friday night.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Durant is not expected to play in Game 6, as he's dealing with what considered at least a two-week injury.

"Sources told Charania that Durant's injury generally carries a minimum two-week timetable for returning to play," ESPN wrote. "Durant suffered the injury on April 21, which was 12 days before a potential Game 7 in this series."

Even with the former league MVP set to miss a fifth game in this series, Houston is favored in the odds at DraftKings to force a Game 7. The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites at home, and they're -170 on the moneyline to win and force Game 7 on Sunday.

Not team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, but the Rockets (+260 to win the series) have an outside chance in the eyes of oddsmakers. The +260 odds translate to an implied probability of 27.78 percent.

With Durant out of the lineup, Houston will rely heavily on Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. to carry the offense on Friday. The Rockets lost Game 3 at home in overtime, but they won Game 4 with relative ease to keep their season alive.

Houston was an underdog for the first time in this series in Game 5 with Austin Reaves returning for Los Angeles, but it won outright, 99-93, to send the series back to Houston.

Durant seems to have an outside shot to play in Game 7 after his status was upgraded, but the Rockets need to earn a win to give him a chance. Houston likely will be set as a road underdog in Game 7, even if Durant is upgraded to questionable.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP played in Game 2 of this series, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and nine turnovers. During the regular season, Durant appeared in 78 games, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

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