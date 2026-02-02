Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Pacers)

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has only missed two games in the 2025-26 season, but he's set to miss a third on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Houston has ruled the All-Star forward out with an ankle injury, the first time he's missed a game for an injury this season. Durant missed two games in November for personal reasons, but he's suited up in the other 45 games for the Rockets.

Kevin Durant (ankle) listed out for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 1, 2026

Houston is still favored by 5.5 points on the road against the Pacers, though Indiana has played much better at home (10-16) this season than it has on the road (3-20).

Durant's absence should push Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and others into bigger roles on offense on Monday night. This season, KD is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Houston's offense has run a lot through Durant, so it'll be interesting to see how the team fares without him. The Rockets are 2-0 in the games that KD has missed this season, and they are -225 to win again on Monday.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Rockets with Durant sidelined in this interconference clash.

Best Rockets Prop Bet vs. Pacers

Reed Sheppard OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-119)

This season, Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. The former top-three pick has had some big games offensively this season, including a 31-point, nine-rebound, five-assist game in one of the two matchups that Durant missed.

While I'm not expecting that big of a game from Sheppard, I do think he'll have an expanded role in the offense on Monday. Sheppard's points prop is up at 15.5 at DraftKings, but his rebounds and assists props have stay relatively the same (2.5 and 3.5). I think that makes him a little undervalued, as someone has to initiate offense for this Houston team with Durant out.

Sheppard started both of the games KD missed earlier this season, and he has scored in double figures in six of his last nine games. I wouldn't be shocked to see the second-year guard have one of his better scoring games of the season, especially since the Pacers rank 28th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards (27.07 per night).

