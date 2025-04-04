Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Celtics)
The Phoenix Suns won't have star forward Kevin Durant (ankle) once again on Friday, as he's already been ruled out against the Boston Celtics.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Suns as 14-point underdogs in this matchup. Phoenix has s 30-point loss to Boston on the ledger already this season, and the Suns are just 2-12 when Durant is out of the lineup.
On top of that, eight of those 12 losses have come by 10 or more points. So, Phoenix's play-in hopes could take yet another hit on Friday.
Here's a look at my favorite Suns prop for Friday's game with Durant out of the lineup.
Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Celtics With Kevin Durant Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)
With Durant out, Devin Booker has stepped into an even bigger role than he already had, scoring 67 points while dishing out 14 assists in his last two games.
Booker’s assist prop is set at 6.5, but I think it’s way too low on Friday since he’s averaging 7.1 assists per game. Booker has cleared 6.5 dimes in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 8.9 dimes per game (and 16.4 potential assists) over that stretch.
Even against a good Boston defense, Booker’s usage should be huge with the Suns’ play-in tournament hopes hanging in the balance over the next few games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.