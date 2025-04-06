Is Kevin Durant Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Knicks)
The Phoenix Suns are two games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and they'll be shorthanded once again on Sunday against the New York Knicks.
Superstar Kevin Durant (ankle) has been ruled out again on Sunday after he injured his ankle against the Houston Rockets last week.
Durant has been great for Phoenix this season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and the Suns have not done well when he's been out. In the 15 games that KD has missed, Phoenix is just 2-13 straight up. That's a major reason why the Suns aren't in the play-in tournament field as of Sunday's contest.
With Durant out, there is one Suns star that is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Suns Prop Bet With Kevin Durant Out vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
With Durant out of the lineup, Devin Booker has been forced into an even bigger role for the Suns, and he’s thriving.
The star guard has scored 39 and 37 points in his two games since Durant went down, yet the Suns have not been able to pick up a win. Booker is also averaging 30.5 shot attempts per game during that stretch.
At that volume, he’s a must bet against a Knicks team that has been in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating for much of the 2024-25 season – although it is now 13th in that metric.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.