Is Khalil Shakir Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jets)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is officially listed as questionable for Week 6 against the New York Jets due to an ankle injury.
Shakir missed the Bills’ loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5 due to the injury, but he did return to practice on Saturday.
It appears that Shakir is truly up in the air for this matchup, as oddsmakers have not released prop bets for him outside of the anytime touchdown scorer market – where he is listed at +370.
Last week, Josh Allen completed just nine of his 30 pass attempts without Shakir in action. If the Bills receiver doesn’t suit up, rookie Keon Coleman, veteran Curtis Samuel and others will be relied on in the passing game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Betting Impact of Khalil Shakir’s Ankle Injury
Buffalo is a two-point favorite in this game, but Shakir has been a key option for the team’s passing game in 2024.
In his first four games, Shakir was targeted 19 times, reeling in 18 receptions for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Shakir has at least three catches and 42 yards in every game this season, clearing 50 yards in each of his last three contests.
If he suits up, Shakir is likely to be the No. 1 wide receiver target for Allen in this offense. However, bettors will likely need to wait until his status is officially decided before betting any of his props.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.