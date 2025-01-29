Kings vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
The Sacramento Kings’ 2024-25 season got a lot more interesting on Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that the team may trade star guard De’Aaron Fox by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Kings are in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but moving Fox – who reportedly has his sights set on the San Antonio Spurs – would undoubtedly hurt their chances.
Luckily for the Kings, they’ll face a banged-up Philadelphia 76ers team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
According to TNT’s Jared Greenberg, both Joel Embiid and Paul George are expected to miss this game with injuries.
So, oddsmakers have set the Kings as nine-point favorites? Will Sacramento come through and cover, or can Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers keep this close?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for this matchup.
Kings vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -9 (-110)
- 76ers +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -395
- 76ers: +310
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Kings record: 24-22
- 76ers record: 18-27
Kings vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Colby Jones – out
- Isaac Jones – out
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Note: TNT’s Jared Greenberg reported on Tuesday night that both Paul George and Joel Embiid are not expected to play on Wednesday.
Kings vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
This is a great matchup for Sabonis, as Embiid is out and Andre Drummond sat out on Tuesday with an injury, leaving Philly extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Sabonis has been scoring the ball at a high rate as of late, putting up at least 20 points in each of his last six games, pushing his season average to 21.0 points per game. Don't be shocked if he hits that again on Wednesday.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-125)
This season, Maxey has been called upon to handle a massive role on offense with George and Embiid constantly out of the lineup.
While the star guard’s efficiency has been down, he’s coming off a 43-point game on Tuesday and has 31 or more points in four of his last seven games. Maxey should get all the shots he can handle on Wednesday night.
Kings vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
It’s not a surprise that the Sixers have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season given their injury issues, but they’re also under .500 against the spread as a home underdog overall.
The Kings are playing much better basketball this month, ranking 12th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. Over that same stretch, Philly is just 25th in net rating.
The key for the Kings will be this: Can they keep their focus/improved play going even with Fox trade rumors now at the forefront of the news cycle?
Fox has not played well over the last few weeks – shooting just 38.0 percent from the field in his last eight games – but he did have a bounce-back 30-point game in a win over the Nets on Monday.
If he remains committed to helping the Kings right now, I still think they’re the far superior team with Philly down two of its stars.
Pick: Kings -9 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.