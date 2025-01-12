Kings vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
After an upset win in Boston on Friday night, the Sacramento Kings are now on a six-game winning streak and hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.
The firing of head coach Mike Brown has worked out – so far – for the Kings, and there’s a chance they’ll get De’Aaron Fox back in the lineup (he’s listed as questionable) on Sunday. Fox has missed each of the Kings’ last three games.
Sacramento is a road favorite on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, who have gotten five straight 30-point games from former All-Star Zach LaVine. Chicago holds the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting at two games under .500.
The Bulls have been shaky at home this season (8-11) straight up, but can they cover as home dogs?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Kings vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings -4 (-108)
- Bulls +4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: -162
- Bulls: +136
Total
- 238 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 19-19
- Bulls record: 18-20
Kings vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- De’Aaron Fox – questionable
- Mason Jones – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – doubtful
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Coby White – questionable
- Patrick Williams – probable
Kings vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 15.5 Rebounds (-115)
This seems like a crazy high number for Sabonis on Sunday, but the NBA’s leading rebounder has cleared this prop in four of his last six games, including an insane 28-rebound game against the Celtics on Friday night.
Now, he takes on a Chicago team that plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA (which means a ton of possessions) and allows the third-most opponent rebounds per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Sabonis flirt with another 20-rebound game on Sunday.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
I’m going to keep buying this hot stretch from Zach LaVine – especially with Coby White (questionable) up in the air of Sunday’s game.
LaVine has scored 30 or more points in nine of his last 13 games, averaging 27.3 points per game over that stretch. He’s been even hotter over his last five games, scoring 31 or more in each matchup while attempting 21.4 shots per game.
LaVine should thrive against a Kings team that is 17th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
Kings vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Can the Kings extend their winning streak on Sunday?
It becomes a lot more likely if they’re able to get Fox back in the lineup, and, notably, the Bulls are struggling at home this season (8-11 straight up, 10-9 against the spread).
The Kings are ninth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, and they’ve been due for some positive regression after a brutal start to the season in clutch games. Sacramento is just 9-13 straight up in clutch games this season.
As a road favorite, Sacramento is just 3-6 against the spread, so I’m going to forget the points and just take Doug Christie’s group to win this game. The Bulls have been too shaky defensively (29th in opponent points per game) for me to trust them as a short dog.
Pick: Kings Moneyline (-162)
