Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
The Cleveland Cavaliers could clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, as they are five games up on the Boston Celtics with five to play in the 2024-25 regular season.
Cleveland is set as a double-digit favorite against the Sacramento Kings and Domantas Sabonis, and the Kings have quite a bit to play for on Sunday as well.
Right now, Sacramento is the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, sitting two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are also just percentage points behind the Dallas Mavericks in the standings, and they hold the tiebreaker over Dallas in terms of their head-to-head record this season.
Moving up to the No. 9 spot would certainly help the Kings’ chances of making the playoffs, but they have a tough test on Sunday in Cleveland.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +10 (-112)
- Cavaliers -10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: +370
- Cavaliers: -485
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Kings record: 37-40
- Cavs record: 62-15
Kings vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Keegan Murray – questionable
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Dean Wade – questionable
- Ty Jerome – questionable
- Emoni Bates – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
Kings vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
Kings guard Malik Monk is averaging 17.6 points per game this season, but he’s seen his minutes take a hit as of late, leading to some lower-scoring games.
Still, Monk had 17 points in his last game, and he’s cleared this line twice since returning from an injury. I think 14.5 points is a decent number to get the former first-round pick at on Sunday.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darius Garland UNDER 19.5 Points (-105)
I’m going to keep fading Darius Garland in this market, and he’s only scored 20 or more points in six of his 20 games since the All-Star break.
Over that stretch, Garland is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs are heavily favored in this matchup and for good reason, as the Kings have dropped seven of their last 10 games (including one to the lowly Washington Wizards) and are just 21st in the NBA in net rating over that stretch.
Meanwhile, Cleveland is 12th in net rating despite a bit of a slip record wise, and it should have all of its starters active for this game.
The Cavs have also dominated at Rocket Arena this season, going 21-16-1 against the spread as home favorites while posting an average scoring margin of over 12 points per game.
The Kings (10-9 ATS as road underdogs) have made their play-in hopes much more murky than they needed to be in recent weeks, and I’m not sold on them keeping this game close against the East’s top seed.
Pick: Cavs -10 (-108 at DraftKings)
