Kings vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 10
The Sacramento Kings are on a five-game winning streak heading into Friday’s night matchup with the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Boston picked up a win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night (with Nikola Jokic out), and it enters this matchup with an impressive 13-6 record at TD Garden. However, the C’s have struggled when favored at home, going just 7-12 against the spread.
Sacramento fired head coach Mike Brown in late December, and the team has responded well under Doug Christie, getting back to within a game of .500 – currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.
The Kings are also hoping to get De’Aaron Fox (questionable) back in action on Friday, which would be a major boost since they are set as a double-digit underdog.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Kings vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +10.5 (-108)
- Celtics -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: +370
- Celtics: -485
Total
- 230 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 18-19
- Celtics record: 27-10
Kings vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- De’Aaron Fox – questionable
- Mason Jones – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Anton Watson – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Jordan Walsh – questionable
Kings vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan OVER Points (-120)
So far this season, Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
He could be in line for a big game on Friday night if De’Aaron Fox (questionable) sits out, as DeRozan dropped 30 points in his last game without the All-Star guard.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-105)
Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points per game, and he’s been arguably the No. 3 option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the Boston offense.
With Jrue Holiday struggling with his shot, White (39.2 percent from 3) has been relied on to score more this season and is delivering. He’s put up 16 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and 23 of his 35 games overall.
Kings vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this game in NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Friday night:
Are the Sacramento Kings undervalued on Friday?
The Kings have rattled off five straight wins, and they may get De’Aaron Fox (questionable) back in the lineup tonight against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
As good as Boston is this season, the C’s are just 7-12 against the spread when favored at home, posting an averaging scoring margin of +10.2 points per game in those matchups.
Meanwhile, the Kings are one of the best teams in the NBA as a road underdog, going 4-2 against the spread with an average scoring margin of +7.0 points in those matchups.
The Kings have really turned things around over their last five games, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in net rating in that stretch – behind only Boston.
Plus, the Kings have played the third-most clutch games in the NBA (22), which are defined as games that are within five points in the final five minutes. That bodes well for their chances of hanging around on Friday.
Pick: Kings +10.5 (-108)
