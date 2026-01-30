Kings vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The Sacramento Kings took it down to the wire in Philadelphia, but ultimately came up short against Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers. They’re now up in Boston, where the Celtics are coming off an upset loss to the Hawks.

The Kings have now lost seven games in a row, and the back-to-back will be tough for them. The Celtics have been inconsistent recently, but a home game against a tired Sacramento team should lead to a win in Boston, even without Jaylen Brown.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Kings +11.5 (-110)

Celtics -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kings: +410

Celtics: -550

Total

219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Kings vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 29

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBCSA, NBCSB

Kings record: 12-37

Celtics record: 29-18

Kings vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Russell Westbrook – questionable

Malik Monk – questionable

Keegan Murray – out

Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – doubtful

Ron Harper Jr. – out

Neemias Queta – probable

Max Shulga – out

Jayson Tatum – out

Kings vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Derrick White might see more offensive opportunities with Jaylen Brown out, but getting to four three pointers is a stretch.

The Celtics guard is shooting 10 for 44 (.227) in his last eight games, only reaching three threes in a 3 for 11 performance in Chicago. Before that, he did make 5 threes but on 17 attempts against the Spurs.

Dating back to December 28, White is 32 for 129 (24.8%) from deep, only reaching 4 threes in two of those 16 games.

Kings vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Kings have struggled against the spread this season, going 19-30 overall, 9-15 on the road, and 2-6 on back-to-backs. They also lost by 14 as +10 underdogs on New Year’s Day in Sacramento.

The Brown injury hurts, but Boston is 6-3 ATS when the spread was between -10 and -13 this season, and still has the rest advantage after the Kings gave the 76ers all they had last night in Philadelphia.

Pick: Celtics -11.5 (-110)

