Kings vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in an NBA Cup clash.
The Clippers lost their first NBA Cup matchup by 21 points, putting them in last place in West Group A heading into Friday’s matchup.
Meanwhile, the Kings also lost their first Group Play contest – last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves – despite a 60-point game from De’Aaron Fox.
Does that change tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NBA Cup matchup.
Kings vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings -3 (-110)
- Clippers +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -155
- Clippers: +130
Total
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 8-7
- Clippers record: 9-7
Kings vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Malike Monk – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Norman Powell – out
Kings vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch
Sacramento Kings
De’Aaron Fox: After scoring 60 points last Friday against Minnesota, De’Aaron Fox is looking for another memorable NBA Cup showing this week. The star guard is averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3.
Los Angeles Clippers
Amir Coffey: With the Clippers down Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell, Amir Coffey stepped up with 18 points in 33 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The veteran forward has been really efficient this season, averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from 3. He could be in line for an expanded role again on Friday.
Kings vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Sacramento has not played since Monday, but it has been down Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk in recent games. Now, Sabonis and DeRozan are set to return on Friday, a huge boost for the Kings.
Without them, it’s hard to take much away from its most recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
That being said, I think the Clippers, who have knocked off the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic in back-to-back games, are the team to bet here.
Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread as a home dog this season, and it has shown that it can play defensive basketball without some of its top scorers in action.
We are relying a lot on James Harden by taking Los Angeles, but it has won three in a row and fared well at home (6-4 straight up) this season.
Pick: Clippers +3 (-110)
