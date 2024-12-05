Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
The Sacramento Kings snapped a losing streak on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup clash with the Houston Rockets, but they have a tough matchup on the road against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.
Memphis blew a second-half lead to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, snapping its six-game winning streak in the process.
Still, the Grizzlies are 14-8 on the season and holding a top-four seed in the Western Conference heading into this matchup.
The Kings expected to take a step forward with DeMar DeRozan in the fold this season, but they rank just 14th in the NBA in net rating and 18th in defensive rating through their first 22 games.
Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for this Western Conference clash.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +3.5 (-108)
- Grizzlies -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: +140
- Grizzlies:-166
Total
- 241 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 10-12
- Grizzlies record: 14-8
Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Trey Lyles – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Kings vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has scored the ball at a high rate this season, especially over his last seven games since returning from a two-game absence.
Over that stretch, Sabonis has six games with 21 or more points, pushing his season average to 21.0 points per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field.
Overall, Sabonis has cleared this prop at a 65 percent clip, hitting in 13 of his 20 games.
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
- Desmond Bane OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
After a stretch of down scoring games, Bane has bounced back to take 14 and 15 shots in his last two games, scoring 16 and 19 points. While he’s still averaging just 14.3 points per game for the season, he has a favorable matchup on Thursday night when it comes to his points prop.
The Kings rank 20th in the NBA in opponent points per game and 19th in defensive rating, meaning we could see a high-scoring game in this one. As long as Bane is hovering around 15 shots, 15.5 points is far too low for him on Thursday.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
This is just the fifth time this season that the Kings have been set as road underdogs, and they’re 3-1 against the spread in that spot to date.
While the Kings don’t look to be playing great basketball record wise, they still have a positive net rating and rank No. 7 in the NBA in offensive rating. DeRozan has missed some time as well, so there may be some growth still needing to happen with the trio of him, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Meanwhile, Memphis has been hot as of late, posting the ninth-best net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games. In that same stretch, the Kings are just 3-7 straight up.
The Grizzlies are 7-4 against the spread as home favorites this season, but I lean with the total – specifically the OVER – in this matchup.
Both of these teams are in the top seven in the NBA in offensive rating, and Memphis is second in the league in points per game. The Kings (11th in points per game) are also giving up 113.9 points per game this season.
Let’s root for points between two high-powered Western Conference squads.
Pick: OVER 241.5 (-110)
