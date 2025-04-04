Kings vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
Can the Sacramento Kings help themselves out and pick up a win on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets?
The Kings once looked like a lock to make the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, but they have slipped to the No. 10 seed in the West by losing seven of their last 10 (and three straight).
Now, the Kings are just one game up on the Phoenix Suns (who play Boston on Friday) for the final play-in spot.
Luckily, the Charlotte Hornets are not trying to win right now. Charlotte shut down LaMelo Ball for the season last month, and it only has 19 wins all season as it aims to improve its chances in the NBA’s draft lottery.
So, should bettors trust the Kings as road favorites tonight? It’s hard to say since they just lost to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this crucial matchup for Sacramento.
Kings vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -11 (-110)
- Hornets +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -550
- Hornets: +410
Total
- 217 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 36-40
- Hornets record: 19-57
Kings vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – questionable
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Mark Williams – probable
- Tre Mann – out
- Damion Baugh – out
- Seth Curry – probable
- Taj Gibson – probable
- Josh Green – out
- Nick Smith Jr. – questionable
Kings vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 5.5 Assists (+120)
Kings wing DeMar DeRozan has taken on a major playmaking role in this offense as of late, averaging 6.1 assists per game in 18 contests since the start of March. DeRozan has also cleared this line in five of his last six games, posting four games with eight or more assists.
He’s a solid target against a tanking Charlotte team that is 24th in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 16th overall in opponent assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
DeRozan is averaging 10.3 potential assists per game over his last 10 matchups.
Kings vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
I can’t get behind the Kings as double-digit road favorites right now, as they are just 7-11-1 against the spread in that spot this season and have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over their last 10 games.
Not only is Sacramento on a three-game losing streak, but it has slipped to 22nd in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 – just two spots better than the Hornets. Charlotte (24th in net rating) is actively trying to lose games, especially with LaMelo Ball shut down for the season.
The Hornets have still done a solid job of covering the spread as home underdogs (19-13-1 this season), and I think they can hang around in this matchup.
While the Kings are in the driver’s seat to earn a play-in spot (they control their own destiny), they aren’t worth betting as an 11-point favorite.
Pick: Hornets +11 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.