Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Sacramento Kings are in the mix for much more than just the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference (they’re two games out of the No. 6 spot) entering Wednesday’s matchup with the lowly Utah Jazz.
Utah sat five veterans in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and it’s likely going to focus on getting the best odds in the NBA Draft Lottery as possible the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Sacramento, on the other hand, blew out the Charlotte Hornets to get back over .500 on the season.
The Kings have a lot to figure out over the next few weeks with their new core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis, but they have an inside track to at least a play-in spot.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on Feb. 26.
Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -9.5 (-112)
- Jazz +9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -410
- Jazz: +320
Total
- 236.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 29-28
- Jazz record: 14-43
Kings vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Keon Ellis – questionable
- Isaac Jones – out
Jazz Injury Report
- John Collins – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Walker Kessler – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Kings vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-120)
I’m buying Domantas Sabonis on Wednesday night, as he’s averaging 14.5 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season.
Sabonis may not have much resistance down low in this one with John Collins out, Lauri Markkanen out and Walker Kessler listed as questionable on Wednesday. Sabonis has 14 or more boards in six of his last seven games, but there is some risk since he hasn’t cleared this line in either of his matchups against Utah in the 2024-25 season.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Collier OVER 8.5 Assists (-130)
Since Jan. 5 when he entered the starting lineup, Isaiah Collier is averaging 8.6 assists per game over a 24-game stretch (22 starts), clearing this line in 14 of those games.
While the Jazz are sitting a ton of key players on Wednesday night, Collier clearly has a role as a lead guard in this offense. I’ll back the first-round pick against a Kings team that is just 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Kings vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Kings are coming off a massive win over the Hornets on Monday night, beating them by 42 points, and now they’ll face a shorthanded Utah team on Wednesday.
The Jazz are going to be without John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton tonight while Walker Kessler is questionable. The Jazz have zero incentive to win games down the stretch of this season, while the Kings need every win they can get to hang on to a play-in tournament spot.
Plus, the Kings are still in the mix for the No. 6 seed, sitting just a few games back with several weeks to play.
Utah has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, and I can’t trust its offense to hang around in this matchup without Markkanen, Collins and Sexton – three of the team’s top scorers.
I’ll lay the points with the Kings in what should be another blowout.
Pick: Kings -9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.