Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Bet on Sacramento)
The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz are both playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday night in Utah.
Sacramento picked up its first win of the season on Monday night, and it’s played a few close games despite not covering the spread so far in the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, Utah has gotten off to a disastrous start and lost former lottery pick Taylor Hendricks to an ugly injury on Monday that will likely end his season.
With the Jazz prioritizing development this season, how should we bet on this matchup with them set as sizable home underdogs?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my pick for this Tuesday night matchup.
Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings -6 (-105)
- Jazz +6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: -230
- Jazz: +190
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 1-2
- Jazz record: 0-3
Kings vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis: This could be a prime matchup for Domantas Sabonis, as he’s one of the best big men passers in the NBA and the Jazz are allowing the most assists per game (30.0) in the league this season. Sabonis is averaging 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 65.7 percent from the field in the 2024-25 season.
Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen: After scoring 35 points in Utah’s season opener, Markkanen is just 8-for-32 from the field in his last two games, scoring 30 total points. If he’s not scoring at a high level, Utah is going to have a hard time winning games with this young, rebuilding roster.
Kings vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Kings haven’t covered the spread in a game this season (0-2-1), but they’re undervalued in this matchup – even on the road – against the Jazz.
Utah ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating so far this season, and it is 28th in defensive rating to boot.
The Kings should be able to score at will in this game, and they are coming off a double-digit win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
I’m not reading into the Kings’ slow start too much, as they lost by two points to Minnesota and four points to the Los Angeles Lakers, two teams that have gotten off to strong starts in the 2024-25 campaign.
As the Kings continue to mesh with DeMar DeRozan on the roster, I think they’ll be able to handle a Utah team that is also playing the second night of a back-to-back after barely cracking 100 points against Dallas.
Pick: Kings -6 (-105)
