Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
Two teams that were part of NBA trade deadline shakeups meet in Dallas with postseason implications on the line.
The Kings face off against the Mavericks, who lost newly acquired star Anthony Davis for the next few weeks in his first game with the team. Dallas, who is still in the onset of the post-Luka Doncic era, will now need to play short-handed for the foreseeable future.
Can the Mavericks rally? The team has won two straight games against postseason caliber competition, beating the Celtics on the road and the Rockets at home.
Here’s our full betting preview for this matchup.
Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings: +1 (-114)
- Mavericks: -1 (-106)
Moneyline
- Kings: -106
- Mavericks: -110
Total: 237 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kings vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 10th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California
- Kings Record: 26-26
- Mavericks Record: 28-25
Kings vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Kings Team Injury Report
Not submitted yet
Mavericks Team Injury Report
Max Christie - shoulder - questionable
Dante Exum - Achilles - questionable
P.J. Washington - ankle - questionable
Caleb Martin - hip - OUT
Dwight Powell - hip - OUT
Anthony Davis - groin - OUT
Kings vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings
Zach Lavine OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-110)
Lavine has been fine in his first three games with his new team, but the three-point shot has been cold, making only 20% of his attempts thus far.
However, Lavine’s volume is on track, taking nearly seven per game, which is right in line with his volume with the Bulls.
Against a Dallas team that is bottom 10 in three-point percentage allowed this season, this should be a good spot for Lavine to have his breakout game with his new team after failing to crack 23 points through his first three games.
Dallas Mavericks
Max Christie OVER 12.5 Points (-120)
Maybe somewhat overlooked in the Doncic trade, Christie has proven he was more than a throw-in for Dallas, playing a high usage role through his first couple of games with his new team.
While he is on the injury report with a shoulder injury, the expectation is that Christie won’t be limited in this one, and I’m buying the increased usage moving forward.
In three games with Dallas, Christie is shooting 53% on 10 field goal attempts per game for 17 points per game. A capable three-point shooter, Christie is taking four per game and hitting 56% of them, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to clear this pedestrian total for a fourth straight game with his new team.
Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Conventional wisdom may state that without Davis, the Mavericks defense is going to greatly suffer, but there is still plenty on hand to keep this defense in line as I’m more concerned with the offense for Dallas.
Since the start of the new year, the Mavericks are 19th in effective field goal percentage while Sacramento checks in 20th.
Of course, there has been turnover for each team since, but this Dallas defense has plenty of capable defenders on the roster, including the addition of Christie. The Mavericks defense is built to funnel teams inside the arc, posting a top 10 opponent three-point rate, and using the likes of Daniel Gafford to shut off the rim for opponents.
On the other side of the floor, I don’t trust Dallas to go off from three-point range like it did against the Celtics last week, for example. This is a team that is going to lean on its defense moving forward and even if winning, has a more typical range that will skew lower without Doncic on hand anymore.
The Kings defense is shaky, but I’m counting on Dallas to play a more defensive minded affair. For reference, Sacramento was listed with a total of 239 against one of the worst defenses in the league in the Pelicans on Saturday, this total isn’t adjusting for the new-look Mavericks.
PICK: UNDER 237 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.