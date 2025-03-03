Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have been jockeying for position in the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and a lot is at stake on Monday night.
Both teams are the same number of games back of the No. 6 seed entering this matchup, but the Kings currently have the tiebreaker in the season series since they’re 2-0 against Dallas. The last meeting between these teams was a thriller, as the Kings won by one point in overtime back on Feb. 10.
With Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II all still out, the Mavericks are just looking to tread water to give themselves a shot at defending their Western Conference title from last season.
Meanwhile, the Kings are hoping that the hamstring injury that Domantas Sabonis suffered against Houston isn’t serious, as they would really derail their playoff hopes. He’s listed as out on Monday night.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction on Monday night.
Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -1.5 (-110)
- Mavs +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -118
- Mavs: -102
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 31-28
- Mavs record: 32-29
Kings vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Caleb Martin – out
- PJ Washington – out
Kings vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Keegan Murray OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Keegan Murray in the prop market on Monday:
I love this matchup for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, as nearly every key big man has been ruled out on Monday.
Domantas Sabonis is out for the Kings, and Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are all out for Dallas. In addition to that, the Dallas Mavericks won’t have forward PJ Washington active tonight either.
So, Murray, who is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game, may be asked to carry a big load on the glass for the Kings against a small-ball Mavs lineup.
Murray has cleared 6.5 boards in two of the three games that he’s played without Sabonis this season, grabbing 12 rebounds in the last game that the star center missed. In addition to that, Dallas ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage over its last 10 games (only the San Antonio Spurs are worse).
Murray has also cleared this prop in 10 of his last 20 games, so he’s a threat to hit seven or more boards even under more normal circumstances.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This is a great matchup for Klay Thompson with so many players out of the lineup for the Mavericks on Monday.
The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season, and Klay has been red hot as of late, hitting four or more shots from deep in six of his last seven games. Over that seven-game stretch, he’s shooting 46.9 percent from deep on over nine attempts per game.
I’ll gladly back Klay to stay hot on Monday, especially since he shot 5-for-10 from 3 against the Kings back on Feb. 10.
Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Kings’ only win without Sabonis this season came against the Utah Jazz, and the Mavericks may be a little undervalued as home underdogs.
Dallas is still 6-4 in its last 10 games, and while the Kings have won three games in a row, they don’t have anyone on their roster that can truly replace Sabonis’ production.
The loss of PJ Washington hurts the Mavs, but they are 7-5 against the spread as home underdogs and Sacramento is just 6-10-1 against the spread as road favorites.
I’m not sold on either of these teams without their starting bigs, but the Mavs are too big of a value at this price since they are just five spots behind the Kings in net rating over their last 10 games despite all of their injury issues.
Pick: Mavericks Moneyline (+102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.