Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets find themselves as home favorites on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, who are coming off a huge win on Monday.
Sacramento blew out the Dallas Mavericks – a massive win for it in the play-in picture in the Western Conference – on Monday despite not having Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) in action. Sabonis is expected to miss Wednesday’s game against Denver as well.
That puts the Kings at a disadvantage against the best center in the NBA, but Denver is coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Nuggets were without Aaron Gordon in that game, and he and Jokic are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup.
While the Nuggets have won back-to-back games in this matchup, these teams haven’t played since late January. With Zach LaVine now in Sacramento, can the Kings pull off an upset?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Kings vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +6 (-110)
- Nuggets -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +205
- Nuggets: -250
Total
- 236 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 32-28
- Nuggets record: 39-22
Kings vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Malik Monk – questionable
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Vlatko Cancar – questionable
- Aaron Gordon – questionable
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Nikola Jokic – questionable
- Julian Strawther – out
- Zeke Nnaji – questionable
- Peyton Watson – questionable
Kings vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
If Malik Monk sits, Zach LaVine will be asked to do even more than usual on offense. As it is, the Kings sharpshooter has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in four of his last six games, and is averaging 3.2 made 3s per game this season.
Since joining the Kings, LaVine is attempting 7.3 shots per game from deep, which gives him a solid floor to hit this prop on Wednesday.
Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Both teams are banged up coming into this matchup, so bettors are going to want to check the injury report later in the day before tip off.
However, as I write this preview in the late hours on Tuesday night, I can’t help but think taking the points is the right play here.
The Kings are rolling right now, winning four straight and seven of their last 10, and they’ve won all three games since Sabonis went down (if we count the one he was injured in). While the loss of the big man hurts, Denver could be in a way worse spot if Jokic and Gordon sit on Wednesday.
Plus, the Kings are right behind Denver in net rating (seventh and sixth) over their last 10 games. I think this Kings team has a higher offensive ceiling with LaVine in the fold, and if Malik Monk can play, it has the shooting to make this game tough on Denver.
With so much up in the air injury wise, I’ll take the points on Wednesday.
Pick: Kings +6 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.